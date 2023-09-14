ARTICLE

China: Two CNIPA Announcements On 8 Sep 2023 Related To Trademark And Punitive Damage

Suggestion to introduce use requirement in trademark applications in the reply to no. 1702 suggestion from the National People's Congress

https://lnkd.in/gJEwnBsc

This reply includes various aspects including monetarization of IP via securitization financing, introduction of good faith principles in the patent law, continue cracking down on abnormal patent applications, and so on.

Two eye-catching ones are as below:

Introducing use requirement in trademark applications. Would this work in a similar as that in the US? In any event, this looks like the future trend. Abnormal patent applicants, and trademark squatters would be put into the national creditability databases (not the good ones), including the "List of Dishonest Enterprises Committing Grave Illegalities".

Reply to suggestion to increase punitive damages to 20 times in no. 6575 suggestion from the 14th National People's Congress

https://lnkd.in/gxqZDj6H

According to my reading, the reply is "no", by saying the People's Supreme Court already has relevant guidelines, the draft trademark law already has relevant provisions, dishonest entities would be put into the national creditability databases (not the good ones), including the "List of Dishonest Enterprises Committing Grave Illegalities", and so on. A nice diplomatic reply in my view.

