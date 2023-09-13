The Beijing High Court made a final decision on an administrative dispute case that affirmed the rejection of the "Zhamao in Chinese" trademark application.

The Beijing High Court found that, in this case, the distinctive Chinese character for the disputed trademark is "Zhamao in Chinese," and the distinctive Chinese characters for each cited trademark were "Mao in Chinese." If the disputed mark and the cited marks were used in the same or similar class, the relevant public paid general attention is likely to believe that the goods were from the same entity or they have a specific association, which will lead to confusion and misunderstanding, thus, the marks constituted similar trademarks. In addition, the evidence on record submitted by Xiaolin Jiang was insufficient to prove that the disputed mark has gained a certain degree of popularity through use and produced distinctive features that can distinguish it from the cited marks. The findings of the first instance court that the disputed mark violated Article 30 of the Chinese Trademark Law was appropriate, and this court affirmed.

