中国・新疆ウルムチ市で7月24日、「地域の協同発展を促進する知的財産権」をテーマに、中国と中央アジア5か国が参加する知的財産権協力フォーラムが開催された。中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）と新疆ウイグル自治区の主催によるこのフォーラムでは、CNIPAと中央アジア5か国の知的財産権部門の長官らが参加し、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）の王彬穎事務局次長が基調演説を行った。

　フォーラムの目的は、中国と中央アジア間における知的財産権の交流メカニズムの構築を推進し、知的財産権の主要分野における実務的協力と国際協力を強化することである。

　CNIPAの申長雨局長は、「一帯一路」構想における知的財産権協力の深化と、中国と中央アジアの知的財産権協力の推進に向けた重要な取り組みであると述べ、5か国とともに知的財産権分野の実務的協力を推進し、地域の繁栄と発展に寄与する意向を示した。

　また、WIPOの王事務局次長は、このフォーラムが中国と中央アジア5か国間の知的財産権に関する交流の場を提供し、知的財産権協力と共同発展を促進するとの認識を示した。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.