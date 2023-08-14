China:
中国と中央アジア5か国の知的財産権協力フォーラムが開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国・新疆ウルムチ市で7月24日、「地域の協同発展を促進する知的財産権」をテーマに、中国と中央アジア5か国が参加する知的財産権協力フォーラムが開催された。中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）と新疆ウイグル自治区の主催によるこのフォーラムでは、CNIPAと中央アジア5か国の知的財産権部門の長官らが参加し、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）の王彬穎事務局次長が基調演説を行った。
フォーラムの目的は、中国と中央アジア間における知的財産権の交流メカニズムの構築を推進し、知的財産権の主要分野における実務的協力と国際協力を強化することである。
CNIPAの申長雨局長は、「一帯一路」構想における知的財産権協力の深化と、中国と中央アジアの知的財産権協力の推進に向けた重要な取り組みであると述べ、5か国とともに知的財産権分野の実務的協力を推進し、地域の繁栄と発展に寄与する意向を示した。
また、WIPOの王事務局次長は、このフォーラムが中国と中央アジア5か国間の知的財産権に関する交流の場を提供し、知的財産権協力と共同発展を促進するとの認識を示した。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Legal Implications Of AI-Created Works In India
Khurana and Khurana
AI has become a buzzword in our lives, considering its role and impact. It has its pros and cons that is to be governed by law and order. This Blog delves into these issues, exploring AI's potential and future, especially in the context of Indian laws.
What Is Fair Use Of Copyright Doctrine?
Photon legal
Have you ever used a copyrighted work without permission, and wondered whether it was legal or not? You might have heard of the term "fair use," but what exactly does it mean?