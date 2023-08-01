Disputed Mark Cited Mark

Henan Liyang Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd. ("Liyang") filed an appeal against a judgment of the Beijing Intellectual Property Court for administrative trademark litigation on invalidation against the "Modern Dream in Chinese-MODERN DREAM and Design" mark. On May 30, 2023, the Beijing High Court made a final judgment, rejecting the appeal and affirming the original judgment.

The court found that: if a trademark filed in different or dissimilar goods is a copy, imitation or translation of a well-known mark registered in China by others that misleads the public and may damage the interests of the registrant of the well-known mark, the registration shall not be granted and cannot be used. The following factors shall be considered in determining a well-known mark: (1) the degree of awareness of the mark by the relevant public; (2) the duration of use of the mark; (3) the duration, extent and geographical scope of any publicity work on the mark; (4) the protection record that the mark is protected as a well-known mark; (5) other factors that make the mark well-known.

In this case, although the word "Modern in Chinese" is an existing vocabulary, the Cited Mark "Modern in Chinese" has become well-known in automobiles and other goods before the Disputed Mark's filing date through continuous publicity and use by Hyundai. The Disputed Mark is "Modern Dream in Chinese-MODERN DREAM and Design," which completely includes the Cited Mark "Modern in Chinese." The two are similar in terms of text composition, call, and meaning. Goods such as electric bicycles approved for use by the Disputed Mark and automobiles and other goods approved for use by the Cited Mark belong to means of transportation and are similar in terms of product functions and consumer groups. The registration of the Disputed Mark is likely to mislead the public and make them mistaken the goods under the Disputed Mark are provided by Hyundai, or are associated with Hyundai, which may damage the interests of Hyundai and violate the said provisions of the China Trademark Law.

