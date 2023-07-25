The number of valid invention patents in China exceeded 4.56 million while the number of valid registered trademarks was about 44.24 million by the end of June, up 16.9% and 9.1% respectively, according to data released by CNIPA on Tuesday. In the first half of this year, China granted 433,000 invention patents, 1.1 million utility model patents and 344,000 design patents. During the same period, China saw 35,000 international applications filed under the WIPO's Patent Cooperation Treaty. In terms of trademark, about 2.02 million trademarks were registered, and 3,024 domestic applications for international trademark registration in Madrid were received.

