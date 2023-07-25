Chinese regulator Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) published on Thursday interim rules governing generative artificial intelligence to ramp up oversight of the rapidly growing technology. The CAC said that it worked with several other regulators to come up with the new regulation. According to the interim rules, only providers who wanted to offer services to the public would need to submit security assessments, suggesting that firms working on enterprise-facing products would be given leeway. The rules are set to take effect on Aug. 15.

