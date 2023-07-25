On July 11, the second WIPO Global Awards ceremony was held in Geneva, Switzerland. Among the seven award-winning companies from around the world include two Chinese companies: Shanghai Westwell Technology, which develops multi-scenario smart and green logistics solutions, and Xi'an KissFuture Network Technology, which provides digital solutions to cinemas and other kinds of entertainment firms. The other five winners are from France, Kenya, Mexico, Singapore and Slovenia. Launched in 2022, the WIPO Global Awards is mainly open to small and medium-sized enterprises. This year, WIPO received 548 applications from 58 countries, half of which were from China.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12776

