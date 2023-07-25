On July 10, Chinese Herbal Tea maker Guangdong Jiaduobao Drink & Food Co. Ltd. (JDB) issued a statement saying that the Guangdong High People's Court ruled that JDB had infringed the trademark of its rival Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (GP), awarding GP 317 million yuan in compensation. JDB said it would immediately file an appeal to the Supreme People's Court. In 2014, GP launched a trademark infringement lawsuit against JDB, who was ordered to pay 1.44 billion yuan to GP in 2018 by the Guangdong High People's Court. Both parties were discontent with the judgment and filed appeals. On June 17, 2019, the Supreme People's Court (SPC) ruled that the main evidence provided by GP was "of major defects in content and form and cannot be used as the basis for determining the facts of the case". SPC reversed the judgment and remanded it for a retrial.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12774

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.