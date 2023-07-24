Shen Changyu, Commissioner of the CNIPA met Jorge Toledo, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to China in Beijing on June 6.

Shen said that the CNIPA has maintained good cooperative relationship with IP authorities of the EU and its member states for an extended period of time and achieved many pragmatic results. He hoped that the two sides will continue to deepen communication and cooperation in the IP field and boost the development of China-EU bilateral ties.

Toledo said that the cooperation in the IP field constitutes an important part of the China-EU relationship. The development of China's IP system is very impressive. He hoped that the two sides, through dialogues, will discuss issues of common concern in a profound manner and expand common ground.

The two sides also shared ideas on trademark protection, pharmaceutical patent protection, protection and cooperation in geographical indication, IPR protection in e-commerce and other issues. Principal officials from relevant CNIPA departments also attended the meeting.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/6/20/art_1340_185805.html

