On June 29, the China Intellectual Property Society (CIPS) released the 2022 Investigation Report on Intellectual Property Disputes of Chinese Enterprises in the United States. According to the report, a total of 986 new intellectual property lawsuits of Chinese enterprises were filed in the US in 2022, up 14.39 percent over the previous year. Chinese enterprises involved in 9,569 disputes in total, an increase of 75.06%, of which 98.16% of Chinese enterprises were the defendants. The litigation fields are relatively concentrated. Patent (44.25%) and trade secret litigation (72.22%) mainly involve the manufacturing industry, and trademark litigation (70.61%) mainly involves the wholesale and retail industries. From the result of the lawsuit, 63.39% of the patent litigation and 50% of trade secret litigation were settled, and 74.56% of the trademark defendants were defeated for absence.

