The CNIPA issued a white paper on 2022 IP protection last Friday. According to the white paper, China saw a rapid increase in applications of patents and trademarks. By the end of 2022, the number of valid invention patents in China was 4.212 million, up 17.1 percent year-on-year.; the number of valid utility model patents was 10.835 million, up 17.2 percent; and the number of valid design patents was 2.832 million, up 9.7 percent. The paper also said that the figure of valid trademarks had reached 42.67 million by the end of last year, up 14.6 percent.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12771

