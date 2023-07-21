On June 25, the China National Intellectual Property Administration(CNIPA) issued a notice to increase fees in RMB for the international phase of PCT applications. According to the notice, international application documents of up to 30 pages will be charged 10,350 yuan (+7.59%), with 120 yuan added per exceeding page (+9.09%). Documents Submitted in PDF and XML formats can enjoy a reduction of 1,560 yuan (+7.59%) and 2,340 yuan (+7.83%), respectively. The commission charged by the International Bureau of WIPO was 1,560 yuan (+7.59 %). The new fee standard will be implemented from July 1, 2023.

