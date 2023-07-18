China:
国家知識産権局、「2022年中国知的財産権保護状況」白書を発表
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
6月30日、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が開催した記者発表会で、知的財産権保護司の張志成司長により「2022年中国知的財産権保護状況」白書が発表された。この白書には、中国の2022年度の
知的財産権保護活動の進捗状況がまとめられている。昨年末時点で、中国の有効特許数は421.2万件に達し、前年比17.1％増加した。また、審査活動の質も効率も向上したことが伺える。
張司長によると、昨年末時点の有効登録商標は前年比14.6％増の4267.2万件で、著作権の年間登録件数は同1.4％増の635.3万件であった。また、農業植物新品種に関しては、申請数が前年比15.2％増の1.1万件で、登録数が3375件であった。
張司長はまた、知的財産権に関連する法律、法規、司法解釈、規範的文書、政策的文書の作成、施行状況についても説明した。
出所：中国政府網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Apple: Have They Bitten Off More Than They Can Chew?
Obhan & Associates
Apple Inc. ("Apple") is taking on apples everywhere in a truly bizarre trademark battle. Apple has now initiated proceedings in order to secure proprietary rights to the image of apples...
AI Works – The Future Of Intellectual Property Law
TMT Law Practice
AI has developed substantially and over the course of time carried out feats describable as miraculous. Repeated triumph over humans in chess and beating a professional 5-0 in the game...