6月30日、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が開催した記者発表会で、知的財産権保護司の張志成司長により「2022年中国知的財産権保護状況」白書が発表された。この白書には、中国の2022年度の 知的財産権保護活動の進捗状況がまとめられている。昨年末時点で、中国の有効特許数は421.2万件に達し、前年比17.1％増加した。また、審査活動の質も効率も向上したことが伺える。

　張司長によると、昨年末時点の有効登録商標は前年比14.6％増の4267.2万件で、著作権の年間登録件数は同1.4％増の635.3万件であった。また、農業植物新品種に関しては、申請数が前年比15.2％増の1.1万件で、登録数が3375件であった。

　張司長はまた、知的財産権に関連する法律、法規、司法解釈、規範的文書、政策的文書の作成、施行状況についても説明した。

出所：中国政府網

