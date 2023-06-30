ARTICLE

China: Overturning The Decisions Of The TMO, TRAD, And The Beijing IP Court, The Beijing High Court Found No Detrimental Influence In The Mark "Jing Heng De Li In Chinese"

Beijing Watches & Glasses Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Watch Company”) applied for the registration of the mark “ (JING HENG DE LI, the starting character “京” is short for Beijing)” (“Disputed Mark”) in Class 9 on September 21, 2010. After refusal review, the trademark was preliminarily approved to be used on “timer; electrical plug; eyeglasses; eyeglass cases; eyeglass lenses; eyeglass frames; eyeglass chains” on January 20, 2017.

Shanghai Sanlian (Group) Co., Ltd. filed an opposition to the said trademark within the opposition period, citing its prior registration of the mark “ (SHEN HENG DE LI, the starting character “申” could be another name for Shanghai)” in Class 37 and other trademarks, and asserted on absolute grounds that the Disputed Mark was deceptive and its registration was prone to adverse effects.

After examination, the TMO decided the Disputed Mark shall not be registered, affirming that “Heng De Li in Chinese” is a time-honored brand with a history of one hundred years in China's watch and glasses sales and repair industries. Its goodwill was accumulated by many Heng De Li shops in the country and shall be enjoyed by all the Heng De Li shops in China. It shall not be exclusively owned by any one of them. If the registered use of the Disputed Mark was approved and monopolized on its designated products, it would easily confuse consumers, cause damage to the interests of Heng De Li enterprises, and have adverse social impacts.

Beijing Watch Company filed an appeal against this registration refusal decision, but the TRAD also found that the application for registration of the Disputed Mark constituted the situation of “other adverse effects” referred to in Article 10(1)(viii) of the Trademark Law 2019.

Beijing Watch Company filed a lawsuit with the Beijing IP Court, but was not supported. So it continued to file a second instance appeal, arguing that:

The Disputed Mark is not a sign that is harmful to socialist morality or has other adverse effects, and its application for registration does not violate the provisions of Article 10(1)(viii) of the Trademark Law 2019. According to the principle set by prior rulings and judgments, the Disputed Mark was applied and used by Beijing Watch Company, which has a certain historical relationship with “Heng De Li.” And the character “JING”, which is the genuine domicile of the company, was added before “Heng De Li”, so that the logo can distinguish the Beijing Watch Company from other Heng De Li enterprises in the country, and will not have adverse social impact. The first instance court did not consider the background of the application for registration of the Disputed Mark, which is an obvious factual error. The TRAD's examination decision that the application for registration of the Disputed Mark violated the provisions of Article 10(1)(viii) of the 2019 Trademark Law is against the principle of consistency of examination standard and the principle of fairness for same rulings in same cases, and has damaged the reasonable expectation of Beijing Watch Company as the administrative counterpart.

After the trial, the Beijing High Court decided the final judgment as follows:

In this case, the Disputed Mark is composed of the Chinese character “Jing Heng De Li,” which was a fabricated word, and the evidence in the case was not sufficient to prove that the use of the Disputed Mark or its constituent elements on products such as ” eyeglasses” was harmful or has negative impact on China's socialist morality, social public interests, and public order. Although the previous judgments have determined that “Heng De Li” was a time-honored brand with a long history in China's eyewear and watch industries, it cannot be determined that the “Heng De Li” logo falls into the scope of China's social public interest or public order. Therefore, the application for registration of the Disputed Mark did not violate Article 10(1)(viii) of the 2019 Trademark Law. The original judgment and the sued decision made an error in this determination and should be corrected.

