On June 25, the Beijing IP Court released the Proposal on Online Submission of Litigation Materials in Electronic Format ("Proposal"), advocating that the parties should choose to use online litigation platforms to submit various litigation materials in electronic format as a priority.

The transition period for the said mechanism is from the release date of the Proposal (June 25, 2023) to July 15, 2023. During the period, the Beijing IP Court will conduct publicity and lectures in various forms, and deal with feedback issues and suggestions from all parties. After the transitional guidance period, the parties shall submit litigation materials in accordance with the requirements of the Guidelines for Submitting Electronic Litigation Materials.

Attached to the Proposal is the "Guidelines for the Submission of Electronic Litigation Materials in Administrative Cases of Trademark Refusal Review of Beijing Intellectual Property Court (Trial)", which defines the electronic litigation materials and stipulates the submission methods (online + compact discs), format templates, file size and format requirements, naming rules, submission rules, etc. It is worth noting that the Guidelines specifically recommend that "the plaintiff should submit all evidence at once upon filing the case." In addition, the case check list, which was generally submitted at the pre-litigation mediation stage before, is also one of the case docketing materials and needs to be submitted at the time of official docketing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.