China:
国家知識産権局申局長、駐中国EU大使と会談
6月6日、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の申長雨局長と駐中国欧州連合（EU）大使のJorge
Toledo氏が北京で会談した。
会談で、申局長は「CNIPAとEU及びその加盟国の知的財産権機関とは長期にわたり良好な関係を維持してきた。多くの実務的な協力成果を上げてきており、今後もこれらの交流と協力を一層深め、中国とEUの関係発展に寄与するよう努めていきたい」との意向を示した。
一方、Toledo大使は「知的財産権に関連する協力事業は、中国とEUとの関係の重要な要素であると認識している。中国が知的財産権分野で獲得した実績は印象的である。対話と交流を通じて、お互いに興味を持つ課題について深く議論し、共通認識を深めることを期待する」と述べた。
さらに、両者は商標権の保護、薬品特許の保護、地理的表示の保護と協力、電子商取引分野の知的財産権保護などについても意見を交換した。
