越境EC知的財産権侵害紛争対応を議論：江蘇省南京市と南通市が共同会議
5月30日、江蘇省南京市南通市は、越境電子商取引の質を向上し、海外での知的財産権侵害紛争への対応を強化するための非公開会議を共同で開催した。会議には、地方の知的財産権保護センターや紛争対応経験を持つ企業から60人以上の関係者が参加した。
国家海外紛争対応指導センターの南京サブセンターの責任者が対応指導活動の説明を行い、具体的な事例を用いて状況を示した。また、南通市の知的財産権保護センターの関係者は、アンケート調査を基に、企業の国際貿易展開の現状と紛争対応支援の需要についての分析結果を報告した。さらに、出席した専門家たちは、米国における越境電子商取引に関連した知的財産権侵害訴訟の事例や、資金凍結、和解金額などについて説明を行った。
南京市は、今後海外での知的財産権紛争に対応するための連携を一層強化することを確認し、関係機関との協力を通じて、国際展開を行う企業に対して、より具体的で個別化された指導とサポートを提供する方針を明らかにした。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
