China:
第13回中国国際商標ブランドフェスティバル、16日から広東東莞で開催
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
第13回中国国際商標ブランドフェスティバルが6月16日から19日にかけて、広東省東莞市の厚街にある広東現代国際展覧中心（広東現代国際エキシビションセンター）で開催される予定である。全国各地から600以上の著名なブランドが一堂に会することが予想される。
さらに、フェスティバル期間中には今年度の中国商標年会も同時開催される。広東省東莞市で開催されるこの博覧会では、主催者が特に「粤港澳グレーターベイエリアパビリオン」や「東莞展示エリア」といった特色ある展示エリアを設ける。これらのエリアでは、広東の商標とブランドに関連する取り組みの成果が集中的に展示され、「広東製造（Made
in
Guangdong）」と「東莞製造（Made
in
Dongguan）」の優良なブランドが紹介される予定である。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
TCT Vs Polaris
Davies Collison Cave
Recent Australian Federal Court decision TCT Group Pty Ltd v Polaris IP Pty Ltd [2022] FCA 1493 is particularly notable for its exploration of support in an external document...
ChatGPT And IP Issues
Khurana and Khurana
ChatGPT has been in the news for a time. It is capable of everything, including passing medical exams and producing code as well as academic papers! But what exactly is this ChatGPT?...