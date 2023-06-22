第13回中国国際商標ブランドフェスティバルが6月16日から19日にかけて、広東省東莞市の厚街にある広東現代国際展覧中心（広東現代国際エキシビションセンター）で開催される予定である。全国各地から600以上の著名なブランドが一堂に会することが予想される。

　

　さらに、フェスティバル期間中には今年度の中国商標年会も同時開催される。広東省東莞市で開催されるこの博覧会では、主催者が特に「粤港澳グレーターベイエリアパビリオン」や「東莞展示エリア」といった特色ある展示エリアを設ける。これらのエリアでは、広東の商標とブランドに関連する取り組みの成果が集中的に展示され、「広東製造（Made in Guangdong）」と「東莞製造（Made in Dongguan）」の優良なブランドが紹介される予定である。

　出所：中国保護知識産権網

