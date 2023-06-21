The Beijing High Court made a second-instance judgment on the administrative trademark invalidation dispute between Qingdao Heshanquan Natural Food Co., Ltd. ("Qingdao Heshanquan"), the CNIPA, and Qingdao Laoshan Mineral Water Co., Ltd. ("Qingdao Laoshan"). The court found that "Laoshan in Chinese" constituted a well-known mark, and the "Laoshan Peninsula in Chinese" mark shall be invalidated.

Disputed Mark Cited Mark

The Disputed Mark is the "Laoshan Peninsula in Chinese " mark with reg. no. 36199582 that was approved to be used on services such as "providing online marketplaces for buyers and sellers of goods and services; displaying goods on communication media for retail purposes; franchising business management; etc." in Class 35, the current trademark owner is Qingdao Heshanquan.

The Cited Mark is the "Laoshan in Chinese" mark with reg. no. 381702, which was applied earlier than the application date of the Disputed Mark, which is approved to be used in Class 32 for "soft drinks; mineral water; etc." The current trademark owner is Qingdao Laoshan.

The court found that the Cited Mark has been continuously promoted and used by Qingdao Laoshan for a long time, and had become well-known in mineral water products before the application date of the Disputed Mark. The Disputed Mark contained the Cited Mark, the two marks were similar in terms of word composition, pronunciation, and meaning, and the Disputed Mark constituted a copy, imitation and translation of the Cited Mark. The services such as "buyers and sellers of goods and services provide an online market" under the Disputed Mark and the mineral water under the Cited Mark do not belong to identical or similar goods or services. However, considering that Qingdao Heshanquan and Qingdao Laoshan are located in the same area and both are food business enterprises, the registration of the Disputed Mark is likely to mislead the public, making the public think that the approved services of the Disputed Mark is provided by Qingdao Laoshan or is associated with Qingdao Laoshan, which could damage Qiangdao Laoshan's interests. The court held that the registration of the Disputed Mark violated Article 13(3) of the 2014 Trademark Law.

