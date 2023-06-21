In May 2023, the Intellectual Property Tribunal of the SPC concluded an appeal case involving disputes over technology secret infringement, in which the SPC fully supported the right holder's claim for compensation for economic losses and reasonable expenses and further clarified the rules for determining technology secret infringement.

The appellant (plaintiff in the first instance) is the owner of the technology secret involved in the case. Three individuals involved in the case successively worked for the appellant and the appellee (defendant in the first instance). The appellant completed the design drawings of the product in question in July 2012 and sold the product from 2013 to 2014. The appellee completed design drawings of a similar product in April 2016 and sold the related product. In March 2001, the appellant established a confidentiality system for technical documents; all the three individuals signed a "Confidentiality Agreement" with the appellant, and the drawing borrowing records from the appellant showed that all the three individuals once borrowed the drawings.

The appellant believed that the appellee obtained its product-related technical drawings, technical documents and other technology secrets by employing the three individuals (key technical personnel), and then manufactured and sold a large number of infringing products. Therefore, the appellant filed a lawsuit, requesting that the court order the appellee to immediately stop the infringement, and order the appellee and one of the individuals to jointly compensate the appellee for economic losses of CNY 500,000 and reasonable expenses of CNY 230,000 caused by the infringement. During the first trial, the appellant provided 29 pages of evidence drawings, including general drawings, component drawings, and part drawings, and claimed that the entire set of drawings constituted a technology secret.

The first-instance court held that the appellant failed to provide specific contents of the secret-related technical solution or technical features contained in the claimed entire set of drawings, and did not explain the specific contents, steps, or implementation methods that could constitute a technology secret. Without clear specific content of the main secret points in the entire set of drawings claimed by the appellant, and without clear differentiation from well-known information technology, it was impossible to judge and confirm whether the relevant technical information claimed by the appellant constituted a technology secret. Additionally, the appellant did not provide evidence proving the infringement methods or means used by the appellee and the individual, and failed to clarify or prove whether the appellee and the three individuals obtained its production technical drawings and how they obtained the drawings. The first instance court dismissed the appellant's lawsuit. The appellant was dissatisfied and appealed to the SPC.

The SPC held that the appellant submitted a whole set of 29-page product drawings and claimed that the collection of all specific technical information recorded in the whole set of drawings constituted its technology secret, so the contents of the technology secret claimed by the appellant were clear, and the court should, based on this, examine whether the technical information claimed by the appellant had secrecy, value, and confidentiality, and further examine whether the counterparties adopted improper means to obtain, disclose, use the drawings, etc. In this case, all the three individuals had worked for the appellant, and two of them were the drawing designers and reviewers with the opportunity to obtain the drawings. After stopping working for the appellant, all the three individuals went to work for the appellee, and one of them also admitted during the first trial that he had given the product drawings involved to the appellee for use. After a comparison of the drawings submitted by the appellant and the appellee, it was found that although the contents of the drawings were complex, they were highly similar and the errors in the drawings were also the same. Therefore, the appellant's claim was relatively credible, i.e. the appellee's drawings were modified based on the appellant's drawings. Further, the appellee was unable to provide proof of a legitimate source for its drawings, such as self-development or reverse engineering, and thus it could be determined that the appellee improperly obtained and used the appellant's technology secret. The court ruled in favor of the appellant's claim for compensation for economic losses of CNY 500,000 yuan and reasonable expenses of CNY 230,000, and supported the appellant's appeal request that the appellee should destroy the files, drawings, and electronic data containing the appellant's technology secret.

The SPC believes that the infringement of technology secrets can be determined based on direct evidence and can also be presumed based on indirect evidence. In general, technology secret infringement is not conducted openly, so the right holder has difficulty knowing the exact source of the information used by the accused infringer. Based on the specific circumstances of the case or known facts and daily life experience, the right holder can use indirect evidence to prove that the accused infringer used improper means to obtain, disclose, and use the technology secret. Presumption of facts can adopt the "contact + substantial similarity - lawful source" rule, which means that the right holder of the technology secret proves that the accused infringer had the conditions to obtain its technology secret, the technical information used by the accused infringer is identical or substantially similar to the right holder's secret technical information, and the accused infringer cannot provide or refuses to provide evidence of a legitimate source for the technical information they used, such as self-development or reverse engineering. The ruling of this case clarifies that the right holder can claim that the collection of specific technical information recorded in all of its drawings constitutes a technology secret, and the court can determine based on the "contact + substantial similarity - lawful source" rule that the accused infringer obtained, disclosed, and used the technology secret through improper means. This reflects the judicial orientation of effectively solving the difficulties in providing evidence for technology secret protection, thereby strengthening the protection.

See the following link for the details of the case:

https://ipc.court.gov.cn/zh-cn/news/view-2382.html

