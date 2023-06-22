Lu Pengqi, Deputy Commissioner of the CNIPA met Evgenios Dimitrios, Ambassador of Greece to China in Beijing on May 22.

Lu said that the Chinese government has attached great importance to IP work. The plan on institutional reform of the State Council this year has improved the management mechanism for intellectual property rights by adjusting the CNIPA into an institution directly under the State Council to upgrade IPR creation, application, protection, management and service. China and Greece have been maintaining friendly exchanges in the IP field for an extended period of time. Further deepening communication and cooperation will better serve innovative development of the two countries and offer more efficient IP services to both enterprises. During the meeting, Lu highlighted China's measures in beefing up IP protection and application, upon the request of the Greek side.

Dimitrios said that Greece and China, both as ancient civilizations, have a good understanding of each other. Greece appreciated China's high-quality development in the IPR field and positively assessed China's IPR achievements. Greece is willing to work with China in deepening cooperation and bearing more positive fruits.

CNIPA principals responsible for the International Cooperation Department also attended the meeting.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2023/6/1/art_1340_185498.html

