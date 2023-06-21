China:
1〜3月、市場監督管理機関が約10万件の知的財産権関連事件を摘発
今年の第1四半期（1〜3月）において、全国の市場監督管理機関は知的財産権の法執行に関連する一連の特別行動を実施した。これらの特別行動は、重要な分野、商品、市場の管理をさらに強化し、行政執行の抑止力を十分発揮し、権利者と消費者の合法的な権益の確実な保護、市場経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の構築を目指していた。
1〜3月、さまざまな特別行動により、知的財産権に関連する約10万件の事件が摘発された。そのうち、商標権侵害や特許詐称事件は6100件以上あり、侵害や模倣が多発する重要な市場には約5200回の法執行活動が行われた。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
