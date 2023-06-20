The Hainan High Court recently concluded a trademark infringement and unfair competition dispute between the appellant Hainan Fuda Building Materials Co., Ltd. ("Fuda"), Hainan Atlantis Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ("Hainan Atlantis"), the appellee Kona International Co., Ltd. ("Kona") and Hainan Zhongrui Huachen Investment Holdings Co., Ltd. ("Zhongrui Huachen"), the defendant in the original trial. The court dismissed the appeal and upheld the first instance judgment.

The issues in this case are: 1. Whether Fuda, Hainan Atlantis, and Zhongrui Huachen, the defendant in the original trial, infringed on Kona's trademark rights; 2. Whether Fuda, Hainan Atlantis, and Zhongrui Huachen, the defendant in the original trial, have committed unfair competition; 3. If their actions constitute trademark infringement and unfair competition, how should the three companies be held civilly liable.

Regarding issue 1, first of all, Kona registered the "ATLANTIS" mark with reg. no. 5171193, the " Atlantis in Chinese" mark with reg. no. 6635808, the "ATLANTIS" mark with reg. no. 10940717 and the "Atlantis in Chinese' mark with reg. no. 14010119 (collectively referred to as the "Cited Marks"), which are approved for use in services such as sales of commercial housing, real estate leasing, management, apartment management, etc. According to the facts ascertained by the first instance court, since 2008, Kona has been publicizing its "Atlantis in Chinese" and "ATLANTIS" marks on Xinhuanet and other media. It has further publicized and reported the Cited Marks when it began to construct and operate the Sanya Atlantis Hotel. The Sanya Atlantis Hotel named after the Cited Marks has won relevant honors successively, with high significance and fame. Second, Zhongrui Huachen and Fuda named their real estate project under development and construction "Atlantis Garden in Chinese" and used "Atlantis in Chinese" and "ATLANTIS" extensively when promoting and selling its project. Such use, in fact, played the role of identifying the project, and it was essentially a commercial mark. The name was exactly the same as the prominent part of the Cited Mark, and the pronunciation was the same, and it was located in Hainan, where the Sanya Atlantis Hotel is located. It will make the relevant public mistakenly believe that there was a certain connection between the real estate project and Kona and its brand services, which would easily mislead the public and confuse the relevant public. Therefore, Zhongrui Huachen and Fuda used Kona's Cited Marks as the name of its real estate and used it in large quantities in the process of development, construction, publicity and sales, which infringed Kona's trademark right. In addition, according to the ascertained facts, Kona applied for the registration of the "ATLANTIS" mark in 2006 and the "Atlantis in Chinese" mark in 2008, and made a lot of publicity for the said marks and gained wide popularity no later than 2008. The construction engineering design plan of the "Atlantis Garden in Chinese" project was only approved by the Haikou City Planning Bureau on July 17, 2012. Therefore, the prior use defense of the three companies could not be established.

Regarding issue 2, the Hainan Atlantis Company was a company established by Zhongrui Huachen on November 25, 2013 for the operation and management of real estate projects. Basically, the Hainan Atlantis Company used the same characters as Kona's already well-known registered mark "Atlantis in Chinese" as its enterprise name and used "Atlantis in Chinese" in a large number of daily operations and promotional activities. The "Atlantis in Chinese" mark would easily made the relevant public mistakenly believe that the three companies and the real estate projects developed by them have a specific relationship with Kona. Therefore, it constituted unfair competition and should bear corresponding civil liabilities.

Regard issue 3, the assumption of infringement liability, Kona requested the three companies to stop infringing its Cited Marks, stop using the Cited Marks in all commercial publicity and activities including but not limited to the "Atlantis in Chinese" in real estate project site, brochures and WeChat public account, and requested the Hainan Atlantis Company to immediately stop unfair competition and change the company name. The changed company name must not contain the word "Atlantis in Chinese" based on factual and legal basis. The first instance court supported Kona's requests according to the law. Regarding the liability for compensation, because Kona did not provide evidence to prove the economic losses it suffered due to the infringement, nor did it provide evidence to prove that Zhongrui Huachen, Fuda and Hainan Atlantis gained unjustified benefit, the first instance court comprehensively considered factors such as the popularity and influence of the Cited Marks, the nature and degree of infringement by the three companies, the time of infringement and the degree of subjective fault, and the reasonable expenses paid by Kona in this case, it was not inappropriate to determine that the three companies should compensate Kona for economic losses and reasonable expenses of RMB 1 million (USD141,747).

