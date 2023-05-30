China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 천기백성 상표 및 브랜드 가치 제고 행동 방안(2023-2025년) 발표
2023년 4월 14일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
‘천기백성‘상표
및 브랜드 가치 제고
행동 방안(2023- 2025년)'을
발표함
CNIPA는 ‘지식재산권
강국 건설 강요',
‘신시대 브랜드
건설 추진에 관한
지도의견' 등을
실현하고 상표 및
브랜드 전략의
수립·실시를
촉진하며 상표
제도의 기본 역할을
충분히 발휘하여
기업과 지역의 상표
및 브랜드 가치
향상을 효과적으로
도모하고 중국
제품의 브랜드화를
가속화하기 위해 동
방안을 제정함
동 방안은 다음의
3가지 중점임무로
구성됨
