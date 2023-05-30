2023년 4월 14일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 ‘천기백성‘상표 및 브랜드 가치 제고 행동 방안(2023- 2025년)'을 발표함

CNIPA는 ‘지식재산권 강국 건설 강요', ‘신시대 브랜드 건설 추진에 관한 지도의견' 등을 실현하고 상표 및 브랜드 전략의 수립·실시를 촉진하며 상표 제도의 기본 역할을 충분히 발휘하여 기업과 지역의 상표 및 브랜드 가치 향상을 효과적으로 도모하고 중국 제품의 브랜드화를 가속화하기 위해 동 방안을 제정함

동 방안은 다음의 3가지 중점임무로 구성됨

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.