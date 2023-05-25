China:
地理标志的声誉保护 ---以欧盟"唤起联想"判例为研究视角
25 May 2023
CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
1992年7月通过的第2081/92号条例（即《保护农产品和食品地理标识和原产地标记条例》）
是欧盟关于地理标志制度的基础性法律文件。该条例明确了地理标志的定义、登记程序和保护原则，标志着欧盟范围内地理标志制度的建立。在随后的三十年，欧盟地理标志保护制度持续得到发展，已囊括包括保护农产品和食品地理标志的第
1151 /2012 号条例
，保护葡萄酒地理标志的第1308
/2013
号条例，保护烈性酒地理标志的第110
/2008号条例，保护芳香葡萄酒的第
251
/2014号条例等不同产品的体系化地理标志保护制度。
在欧盟范围内，地理标志
已被普遍视为是保护特定地区产品的特性、声誉和其他特征的一项重要知识产权。据官方统计，欧盟各国登记注册在不同产品并受到保护的地理标志总体数量已达到3418件
。这充分证明地理标志保护制度在欧盟范围所具有的广泛认知和全面适用。值得注意的是，地理标志之所以能够在欧盟经济体系中发挥重要作用，相当程度上得益于欧盟司法框架下确立的对享有声誉的地理标志所提供的具有指导意义的强大保护。
文章正文请点击此处。
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
ChatGPT And IP Issues
Khurana and Khurana
ChatGPT has been in the news for a time. It is capable of everything, including passing medical exams and producing code as well as academic papers! But what exactly is this ChatGPT?...
Can You Patent A Recipe
Photon legal
Have you ever tasted a delicious dish and wondered if the recipe could be patented? The idea of patenting a recipe may seem unusual, but it's not entirely unheard of.