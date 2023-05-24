ARTICLE

Mercedes-Benz Group AG filed a federal trademark lawsuit in the US District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina last Tuesday against Lenovo Inc., alleging unlicensed usage of the three-pointed star in Lenovo's Legion series of personal computers. Mercedes calls the Legion logo "confusingly similar" to its logo, as both feature a three-pronged star enclosed in a circle. According to court documents, this is detrimental to Mercedes because the two products travel in the "channels of commerce that overlap," referencing Mercedes' usage licenses with e-sports and gaming companies. Mercedes said it "seeks injunctive and monetary relief for trademark infringement, dilution, and unfair competition."

