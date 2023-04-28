Available at below:

Some observations:



· For patents (invention patent, utility model, and design), ONLY grant numbers are reported. This is the CNIPA's mode of reporting since the end of 2021. May try to avoid showing significant drop of application numbers after the CNIPA announcement of stopping patent subsidies, and cracking down of abnormal application.



· Comparing with 2022 March grant numbers:

1. Invention patent has slightly increased by 2200 (+1.39%)

2. Utility model has significantly decreased by about 167000 (-21.74%)

3. Design has slightly increased by 12,500 (+7.35%)

4. Trademark registrations has decreased by about 114000 (-52.73%)



· The significant drop in utility model grant number may be a direct result of the cracking down of abnormal application. Would the next revision of the Chinese Patent Law remove utility model, as it has already fulfilled its historical role (particularly in light of the CNIPA's goal to limit the invention patent examination cycle to be within 16 months)?



· It is not sure what is the cause of the significant decrease in trademark registrations. May be more refusal from the trademark office? Any insights would be welcomed.



Overall, the above show signs of significant drop of filings from China.

