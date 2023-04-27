ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has filed lawsuits against Apple over fake copies of its Ernie bot app available on Apple's app store. The company's artificial intelligence powered Ernie bot, launched last month, has been regarded as China's closest answer to the U.S.-developed chatbot ChatGPT. Baidu said it had lodged lawsuits in Beijing Haidian People's Court against the developers behind the counterfeit applications of its Ernie bot, including Apple company. "At present, Ernie does not have any official app," Baidu said in a statement late last Friday posted on its official "Baidu AI" WeChat account. "Until our company's official announcement, any Ernie app you see from App Store or other stores are fake," it said.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12740

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.