2022 is a landmark year for the Intellectual Property Court of the Supreme People's Court (SPC- IPC), marked by the successful completion of its three-year pilot program.

SPC- I PC leveraged the role of appeal hearing for technology-related intellectual property disputes and monopoly disputes to actively deepen the reform of the national-level appeal hearing mechanism for intellectual property cases.

SPC-IPC is striving to provide solid judicial guarantee for strengthening the rule-of-law environment for intellectual property protection, supporting high-end innovation in science and technology, building a unified national market, and promoting a high-degree opening up.

As said in the Introduction, "By publishing this Annual Report, SPC-lPC earnestly hopes the report may help the public better understand and supervise SPC-IPC's operations".

The Report is divided in 3 parts:

1. the first analyzes the overall trend and the type of disputes from 2019 to 2022 in China and other territories such as Macau, Hong Kong and Taiwan;

2. in the second part, the Report describes the ways to strengthen the legal protection of intellectual property and fair competition;

3. with the third part, SPC-IPC shows how it adopted a reform mindset when dealing with challenges, finding creative way to protect innovation.

SPC-IPC effectively improved the capacity and level of judicial IP protection by improving systems, strengthening adjudication management, fostering cooperation between the judiciary and law enforcement authorities, and focusing on leveraging technology to empower judicial work.

As showed in the Annual Report, SPC-IPC has been operating successfully for four years. As a nationwide mechanism for examining appeals of designated intellectual property disputes, SPC-IPC has proved its effectiveness and effectively represented China's new image of strengthening intellectual property protection, and enriched and improved the Chinese judicial system for the protection of intellectual property.

Full report here (in Chinese) and here (in English)

