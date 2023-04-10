"인민법원보" 의 보도, 중국 최초의 지식산권법원, 베이징지식산권법원, 전국 지식산권법원 중에 안건수리건수가 가장 많고 전적관할과 집중관할의 내용이 가장 많다.지금까지 심리한 각종 지식재산 사건은 약 16만 건, 연평균 증가율은 20% 에 달한다.

중간, 기술 관련 사건은 전체 약 2할을 차지한다.이벤트 관련 기술 분야는 차세대 정보 기술 지원, 기술 활용, 새로운 소재, 새로운 산업 등 신흥 산업의 전략을 나타낸다.

