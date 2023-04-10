China:
베이징 지식산권 법원, 각종 지재 사건 16만 건 심리 연평균 20% 증가
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
"인민법원보" 의
보도, 중국 최초의
지식산권법원,
베이징지식산권법원,
전국 지식산권법원
중에
안건수리건수가
가장 많고
전적관할과
집중관할의 내용이
가장 많다.지금까지
심리한 각종
지식재산 사건은 약
16만 건, 연평균
증가율은 20% 에
달한다.
중간, 기술 관련
사건은 전체 약
2할을
차지한다.이벤트
관련 기술 분야는
차세대 정보 기술
지원, 기술 활용,
새로운 소재, 새로운
산업 등 신흥 산업의
전략을 나타낸다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.