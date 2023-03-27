China's 14th National People's Congress (NPC) convened at the beginning of March and a series of structural changes have been implemented which seeks to improve the management mechanism of IP rights. This comes as part of a longer-term innovation drive where China is seeking to its IP competitiveness to be among the top nations by 2035.

The China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), will become an institution which is directly under the State Council. The CNIPA is currently administered by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

