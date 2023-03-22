ARTICLE

Audi's request to invalidate NIO ES8 and ES6 trademarks in Europe was rejected, according to news on Feb 24. The European Intellectual Property Office has ruled that NIO's ES8 and ES6 and Audi's S8 and S6 do not constitute a likelihood of confusion and thus rejected Audi's request. The latest development means that NIO's ES8 and ES6 trademarks will remain valid in the EU unless Audi overturns the EUIPO's ruling. A month ago, a German court ruled in favor of Audi in a lawsuit against NIO in the first instance. Under the ruling, Chinese EV maker Nio could not advertise the ES6 and ES8 in Germany and faced a fine of 250,000 euros.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12728

