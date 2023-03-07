China:
중국 국가지식산권국 등, 제1차 국가지식재산권보호시범구 건설 도시 선정 결과 발표
2023년 2월 17일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
최고인민법원,
최고인민검찰원,
공업정보화부,
해관총서,
시장감독관리총국,
중국무역촉진회
등과 공동으로 제1차
국가지식재산권보호시범구
건설 도시(지역)
명단을 선정 및
공시함
2022년 6월 20일, CNIPA는
2025년까지
전국적으로 약 20개
도시(지역)를 선정해
국가지식재산권보호시범구를
건설하여 다수의
지식재산권 보호
지대를 조성하는
것을 목표로
‘국가지식재산권보호시범구
건설 계획'을
발표함
동 계획은 ①
지식재산권 보호
업무의 전반적인
배치 강화, ②
지식재산권 보호
업무의 법치화 수준
제고, ③ 지식재산권
전체 영역의 보호
강화, ⑤ 지식재산권
보호 업무의 체제
개혁 심화, ⑥ 역내
지식재산권 분야의
국제 협력 및 교류
촉진, ⑦ 지식재산권
분야의 국가안보
보호 등을
주요과제로
제시함
