2023년 2월 17일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 최고인민법원, 최고인민검찰원, 공업정보화부, 해관총서, 시장감독관리총국, 중국무역촉진회 등과 공동으로 제1차 국가지식재산권보호시범구 건설 도시(지역) 명단을 선정 및 공시함

2022년 6월 20일, CNIPA는 2025년까지 전국적으로 약 20개 도시(지역)를 선정해 국가지식재산권보호시범구를 건설하여 다수의 지식재산권 보호 지대를 조성하는 것을 목표로 ‘국가지식재산권보호시범구 건설 계획'을 발표함

동 계획은 ①  지식재산권 보호 업무의 전반적인 배치 강화, ② 지식재산권 보호 업무의 법치화 수준 제고, ③ 지식재산권 전체 영역의 보호 강화, ⑤ 지식재산권 보호 업무의 체제 개혁 심화, ⑥ 역내 지식재산권 분야의 국제 협력 및 교류 촉진, ⑦ 지식재산권 분야의 국가안보 보호 등을 주요과제로 제시함

