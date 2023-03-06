The detention of infringing goods by China Customs, including IP related seizures, has increased dramatically.

In this latest World Trademark Review piece, Zoe Liu, Li Qing and Nick Redfearn look at the recent China Customs punishment decisions and identify infringement trends which IP owners should be aware of to track and disrupt the flow of counterfeit goods.

