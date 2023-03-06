China:
WTR: China Customs Punishment Decisions
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The detention of infringing goods by China Customs, including IP
related seizures, has increased dramatically.
In this latest World Trademark Review piece, Zoe
Liu, Li Qing and Nick Redfearn look at the recent China Customs
punishment decisions and identify infringement trends which IP
owners should be aware of to track and disrupt the flow of
counterfeit goods.
Please read the full article here.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
AI Works – The Future Of Intellectual Property Law
TMT Law Practice
AI has developed substantially and over the course of time carried out feats describable as miraculous. Repeated triumph over humans in chess and beating a professional 5-0 in the game...
The battle of the beers
McCullough Robertson
Creators and innovators should register trade marks for distinctive features of their products as early as possible.