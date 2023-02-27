ARTICLE

Recently CNIPA published the statistical data for trademarks in 2022.

The total number of new trademark applications in 2022 was 7,304,007 and the total number of valid trademarks reached 40,642,099.

1. Overall Data Analysis

Data of Trademark Application and Registration in 2022

The total valid number of trademarks reaching 40.6 million indicates that the future registration of new trademarks will be difficult. Applicants must make sure that the applied mark has distinctiveness and avoid similarity.

Data of Trademark Application in 2020-2022

It is worth noticing that the number of new trademark applications in 2021 was 9,192,675, the number of new trademark applications in 2020 was 9,116,454, the number of trademark applications in 2022 has significantly decreased compared with the data in the previous two years. The growth rates of trademark applications in all provinces are negative (-13.43%~- 53.43%).

2. Data Analysis by Province

Top Ten Provinces in Trademark Application in 2022

Guangdong is the No.1 province in the quantity of trademark applications in 2022, who exceeded the second place - Zhejiang Province, by twice its number. Shenzhen and Guangzhou are famous for cultivating technology and innovative enterprises, and technology-based enterprises. Huawei and Tencent, both based in Guangdong province, are both major trademark filers (actually both are top five in the Ranking of trademark applications by applicant).

Meanwhile, in Zhejiang, Beijing and Jiangsu, there are also a large number of technology-based enterprises such as Alibaba, Bytedance, etc., who has also contributed to the huge number of trademark applications.

As can be seen from the chart, rapidly developing cities, large cities and coastal cities occupy the top ten positions in terms of trademark applications, which demonstrates how the protection of intellectual property rights and business development complement each other.

3. Data Analysis by Class

Top Ten Classes in Trademark Application in 2022

From the chart, we notice that the quantity of trademark applications in Class 35 is almost twice as many as the second place. The current business environment requires that, No matter what type of business you do, you better register your trademark in Class 35.

In addition to Class 35, we can see that the number of trademark applications for the registration of FMCG goods and services, such as food, alcohol, clothing, etc., is also very large.

It is worth noting that class 9 and class 42 (Computer software; Data processing apparatus and Computer software design; Technological research) were ranked among the top ten in 45 classes, indicates that with the vigorous promotion and development of science and technology innovation, technology-based enterprises are rising, and "Made in China" is becoming "Created in China".

It has to be mentioned that the recent hot topic "ChatGPT" marks a new stage of the AI industry. And regarding trademarks, if artificial intelligence industry applicants want to apply for trademarks in China, the main classes to apply for are also 9, 35 and 42.

4. Registration Rate

Registration Rate = Number of Registration / Number of Application

As can be seen from the above table, the rate of trademark registration is around 82%, which is not a pleasing number for a company.

