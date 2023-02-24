ARTICLE

Internet operators who are aware of retailers selling counterfeit products online and yet continue to provide them with services will be punished, a judge at the Beijing Intellectual Property Court said.

"If internet platforms don't take measures to stop such infringements, including removing, blocking or disconnecting the web links of such online retailers after finding evidence or receiving reports concerning fake products, they'll be deemed to have failed to fulfill their obligations and should also be held civilly liable," said Zhou Liting, the judge of the court's No 2 Tribunal, said.

