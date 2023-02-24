ARTICLE

Recently, Audi has won a trademark lawsuit against Nio in Germany. According to media reports, the District Court of Munich ruled that the NIO ES6 and ES8 names infringed Audi's trademark rights because they could be mistaken for electric models of the Audi brand S6 and S8. Nio is banned from using the ES6 and ES8 model names to sell its products in Germany. Nio has said it is looking into appealing the verdict. On June 16, 2022, Audi filed a lawsuit against Nio in the District Court of Munich, accusing that Nio's decision to name its two models ES6 and ES8 violated the trademark rights of its S6 and S8 models.

