On January 13, CNIPA issued the Draft Amendment to the Trademark Law of the People's Republic of China (Draft for Comment). The Draft expands the Trademark Law to 10 chapters and 101 articles. Among them, 23 new articles were added, 6 new articles were split from existing articles, 45 articles were substantially revised, and 27 existing articles were maintained. Many of the amendments focus on reducing malicious registrations of trademarks and also introduces a system of forced transfer of maliciously squatted trademarks.

