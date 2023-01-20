ARTICLE

A quick channel for dealing with cases concerning core technologies has been set up at the Beijing Intellectual Property Court to better contribute to the capital's high-quality development efforts, a senior judge said.

In paying greater attention to such cases, the court has focused more on resolving digital disputes as well as unfair competition and monopoly lawsuits related to emerging businesses and new technologies, said Song Yushui, vice-president of the court.

She added that the recent moves aim to strengthen IP protection and meet increased demand for judicial services in the rapidly developing internet and technology era.

Song said that the court concluded 23,757 cases last year, of which 3,370 involved foreign elements.

While ensuring equal protection to domestic and overseas market entities, the court has also helped the nation advance its reform and opening-up efforts by participating more in international governance in the IP field and increasing judicial exchanges with other countries and global organizations, she said.

