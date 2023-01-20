The CNIPA and 17 other departments jointly issued the "Opinions on Accelerating the High-Quality Development of IP Services", according to news released on the official website of CNIPA on January 11, 2023. The Opinions set development goals of expanding high-quality and diversified IP services in 2023. IP service industry in China is expected to witness a revenue of more than 500 billion yuan, with IP service agencies to surpass 2000 and IP practitioners to reach 1.5 million, said the Opinion.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12712

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.