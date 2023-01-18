ARTICLE

Recently, the 2022 Roundtable Forum on Chinese and EU Geographical Indications was held in Brussels. The representatives of Chinese and EU political, commercial and educational circles were assembled to have an in-depth research and discussion on a wide range of topics, such as the significance of China-EU Agreement on Cooperation on, and Protection of, Geographical Indications in keeping a closer relationship between China and European Union, and the new opportunities brought by the Agreement. The forum affirmed the important role of the Agreement in the protection of Chinese and EU geographical indications.

The China-EU Agreement on Cooperation and Protection of Geographical Indications is China's first comprehensive and high-level agreement on geographical indications (GI) negotiated and signed with a foreign party with the coverage of 275 GI products from each side - a landmark achievement of profound cooperation between China and the EU in the IP field. From its entry into force to October 2022, the Agreement has generated mutual protection of a total of 244 GIs from both China and the EU. On December 2, the CNIPA received applications of another 175 EU products like Inländer Rum for GI protection in China.

Guizhou Green Tea, Shu Embroidery, Sanya Melon from China, Bulgarsko Rozovo Maslo, Nürnberger Bratwürste, Elia Kalamatas from Europe...a bonanza of Chinese and EU GI products on the mutual recognition and mutual protection list of the Agreement have further boosted the development of bilateral trade of GI products and consolidated the economic and trade foundation of China-EU comprehensive strategic partnership.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/12/23/art_2829_180977.html

