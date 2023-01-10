中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は12月28日、「2022年中国知的財産権発展状況評価報告書」を発表した。同報告書では、中国全体、地域及び国際の3つの側面から知的財産発展状況指数を算出し、世界の主要49カ国について国際比較を行い、中国の知財発展の主な特徴をまとめた。

　報告書によると、昨年の中国の 知的財産権発展には、知的財産権強国建設の効果が顕著であり、知的財産権と経済発展の相互支持の力がいっそう強まり、中国の知的財産権の総合競争力は着実に向上したという3つの特徴が見られる。

　昨年のデータでは、中国の知的財産権国際比較指数が前年に比べて0.67ポイント増え、79.56だった。49か国のうち、中国は、米国(89.79)、日本(86.35)、スイス (82.89)、オランダ(82.59)、韓国(82.55)、フランス (80.01)、ドイツ(79.94)に次いで8位とり、順位は前年と同じだった。

　各サブ指数を見ると、中国の知的財産権産出能力指数は81.21で5位、知的財産権発展基礎指数は83.07で8位、市場価値指数は74.40で10位であり、すべてのサブ指数がトップ10入りを果たし、中国の知的財産権総合競争力のさらなる強化を反映している。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

