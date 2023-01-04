中国国家知識産権局商標局は、ニース分類第12版の2023年度改正に伴う、中国商品・役務区分表の改正を12月26日付公示した。

今回の改正により、

新商品の開発に伴う、いくつかの新しい商品が増加された。例えば：

0301洗濯用剤を詰めたランドリーボール(030278)

0307歯のホワイトニング用ペン(030276)

0902セルフ決済端末機(090911)

0908人間の支援と娯楽のためのコミュニケーションと学習が可能なヒューマノイドロボット(090908)

0908ビデオミキサー(090915)

0924飲料用意用の人工知能を搭載のヒューマノイドロボット(090916)

1003 LED美顔器(100315)

範囲が広すぎの一部の商品が削除された。例えば：

0104工業用化学品(010176)

1611事務用品（家具を除く。）(160159)

一部の商品がその効能、原材料などから考え、別の区分・類似群に移行された。例えば：

金属性タオル用ディスペンサー(060358)を0608から0613へ移行

チケット発行機(070599)を0902から0753へ移行

事故防護用絶縁手袋(090901)を1706から0919へ移行

皮製シーツ(240138)、皮製敷き布団(C240050)、皮製寝ござ(C240051)を1802から2406へ移行

2023年1月1日及びその以降に提出された商標出願は、ニース分類第12版2023に適用される。出願の際に上記商品の変化にご留意ください。

参照URL：https://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/sbj/tzgg/202212/t20221226_24209.html

