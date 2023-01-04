China:
商標の商品・役務区分表2023年改正
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
中国国家知識産権局商標局は、ニース分類第12版の2023年度改正に伴う、中国商品・役務区分表の改正を12月26日付公示した。
今回の改正により、
新商品の開発に伴う、いくつかの新しい商品が増加された。例えば：
0301洗濯用剤を詰めたランドリーボール(030278)
0307歯のホワイトニング用ペン(030276)
0902セルフ決済端末機(090911)
0908人間の支援と娯楽のためのコミュニケーションと学習が可能なヒューマノイドロボット(090908)
0908ビデオミキサー(090915)
0924飲料用意用の人工知能を搭載のヒューマノイドロボット(090916)
1003 LED美顔器(100315)
範囲が広すぎの一部の商品が削除された。例えば：
0104工業用化学品(010176)
1611事務用品（家具を除く。）(160159)
一部の商品がその効能、原材料などから考え、別の区分・類似群に移行された。例えば：
金属性タオル用ディスペンサー(060358)を0608から0613へ移行
チケット発行機(070599)を0902から0753へ移行
事故防護用絶縁手袋(090901)を1706から0919へ移行
皮製シーツ(240138)、皮製敷き布団(C240050)、皮製寝ござ(C240051)を1802から2406へ移行
2023年1月1日及びその以降に提出された商標出願は、ニース分類第12版2023に適用される。出願の際に上記商品の変化にご留意ください。
参照URL：https://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/sbj/tzgg/202212/t20221226_24209.html
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Design Registration Process Now Got Faster...
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
On this Christmas eve, the Office of Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks Boudhik Sampada Bhawan, Mumbai, has gifted a great set of news for the Indian IP fraternity.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.