China will constantly raise the competitiveness of domestic brands and promote them into world-famous brands, as more Chinese brands are going global, government officials and industry leaders said during the 2022 China Brand Forum organized by People's Daily in Beijing on Dec. 8.

In the past few years, the influence of Chinese brands has steadily increased, and they are playing an increasingly leading role in promoting the upgrading of the supply and demand structure. China should continue to promote its transformation from a country with a large number of brands to a brand power, said Baimachilin, vice-chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress.

China has continued to relax market access of foreign investments, optimize business environment, improve brand standard systems and promote innovative development of time-honored brands, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

"We have promoted the building of national brands and held a number of exhibitions to help drive consumption growth. The ministry has promoted the building of five domestic cities as international consumption centers to further stimulate consumption potential, and encouraged premium Chinese brands to invest overseas," Sheng Qiuping, China's vice-minister of commerce, delivered a speech via the video link.

Tuo Zhen, publisher of People's Daily, said Chinese enterprises have strengthened their brand awareness and seized growth opportunities, and the country has created a group of outstanding brands with strong competitiveness.

He added that time-honored Chinese brands have upgraded their strategies, and a number of new-energy vehicle and mobile phone brands have made their names at home and abroad. Media organizations have played an important role in showcasing Chinese brands.

In addition, top executives from major Chinese enterprises of different sectors demonstrated their achievements during the forum. Those companies include State Grid, Agricultural Bank of China, China National Nuclear Corp, and Chinese white spirit brand Kweichow Moutai.

