China:
China Is Soliciting Public Opinion On Its Anti-Unfair Competition Law
02 January 2023
AFD China
The State Administration for Market Regulation is soliciting
public opinion on a draft amendment to the Anti-Unfair Competition
Law, which focuses on digital economy, according to its official
website on Tuesday. The draft aims to improve the anti-unfair
competition rules for the digital economy, with operators being
prohibited from engaging in unfair competition by using data,
algorithms and platform rules. According to report, the draft comes
amid rapid development of the new economy along with various new
industrial forms, resulting in the need to rein in new types of
unfair competition involving data, algorithms and platform rules.
The draft also listed new types of unfair competition into the law,
including acts that harm the legitimate rights and interests of
small and medium-sized market entities, added the
administration.
http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12691
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
