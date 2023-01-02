China:
Trademark Office Of CNIPA Cracks Down On World Cup Trademark Squatting
02 January 2023
AFD China
On Dec 2, Trademark Office of CNIPA announced the Notice on
Cracking Down on Malicious Registration of Trademarks such as
"World Cup" and "Raib" per the law. According
to the Notice, a small number of enterprises and natural persons
maliciously registered trademarks of hot words and logos such as
"World Cup," names of famous football stars, and World
Cup mascots "LAEEB" and "Raib," which violated
social and public interests. Accordingly, CNIPA rejected 26
relevant trademark registrations and canceled 1 trademark.
