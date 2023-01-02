On Dec 2, Trademark Office of CNIPA announced the Notice on Cracking Down on Malicious Registration of Trademarks such as "World Cup" and "Raib" per the law. According to the Notice, a small number of enterprises and natural persons maliciously registered trademarks of hot words and logos such as "World Cup," names of famous football stars, and World Cup mascots "LAEEB" and "Raib," which violated social and public interests. Accordingly, CNIPA rejected 26 relevant trademark registrations and canceled 1 trademark.

