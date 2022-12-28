China:
CNIPA、「知的財産権行政保護事件の業務処理における指示の要請に関する弁法」を公布
中国国家知識産権局(CNIPA)はこのほど、知的財産権行政保護事件の処理につき、全国各地の知財管理当局が自ら判断しにくい場合、上級機関に指示を仰ぐ際の手続の規範化を目的とした「知的財産権行政保護事件の業務処理における指示の要請に関する弁法」を公布した。明確な役割分担、有機的なつながり、効率的な運用を備えた知財行政保護の法執行業務指導システムの確立と整備を加速し、知的財産権行政保護の全体的な効果と水準を高めることを目指すという。
「弁法」は計26条からなり、知的財産行政保護事件で上級機関に指示を仰ぐ場合の処理条件、処理方法、処理手続、処理結果、適用等について細かく規定し、各級知財管理部門及び関係者の責任と義務、指示要請に係る書類の要件や回覧手続きなどを明確にしている。
同「弁法」は公布日より施行される。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
