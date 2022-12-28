China:
広州税関、知的財産権保護特別行動で権利侵害被疑貨物358万点押収
広州税関は11月21日の時点で、今年度の
知的財産権保護の特別行動「龍騰2022」ですでに5048ロット、358万6000点の権利侵害被疑貨物を差し押さえた。国内外企業323社の合法的権益が守られた。
今年2月1日から開始した同行動は、年末までに実施される予定。輸出入分野の知的財産権侵害を厳罰することで、企業のイノベーションを支援し、良好なビジネス環境作りに寄与することが狙いである。
近年、越境EC（電子商取引）に関わる権利侵害の摘発が税関の知財保護活動の重要な一部となっている。広州税関は「龍騰行動」の実施に合わせて、郵送ルートの知的財産権保護特別行動「ブルースカイ」や、市場監督管理当局との共同エンフォースメントを推し進めている。食品や薬品、たばこ、腕時計、服装、バッグ、玩具などに重点をおいて監視を強化しているという。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
