2022년 11월 25일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 CNIPA의 지도와 중국인민재산보험의 추진에 따라 중국 최초의 직접회로 배치설계 침해 손해보험이 우시에서 출시되었다고 발표함

중국인민재산보험 우시지사는 동 보험 가입자의 직접회로 배치설계에 대하여 최대 100만 위안(한화 약 1억 8천만 원)의 위험 보장을 제공함

직접회로 배치설계는 직접회로를 제조하는 데 사용되는 전자 부품의 기하학적 배열 및 연결에 대한 배치설계로 지식재산권의 중요한 범주임

관련 담당자에 따르면, 동 보험은 주로 기업이 직접회로 배치설계를 보호하는 데 발생하는 법적  비용, 조사 비용, 관련 침해로 인한 직접적인 경제 손실 등을 보장함

직접회로 배치설계 침해 손해보험의 출시는 중국 내 지식재산권 보험의 공백을 채우고 중국 직접회로 산업의 혁신적인 발전을 지원하며 관련 기업의 권리 보호에 대한 우려를 해결하는 유익한 방안임

CNIPA의 전폭적인 지원 아래, 중국인민재산보험은 국가 전략의 방향과 중점 산업의 수요를 긴밀히 연결하고 지식재산권 보험 상품을 적극적으로 탐색 및 혁신하여 지식재산권 보험의 혜택을 점차 확대하고 있으며 누적 25,000개 이상의 기업에 약 1,000억 위안(한화 약 18조 원) 이상의 위험 보장을 제공함  

