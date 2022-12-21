China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 중국 최초의 직접회로 배치설계 침해 손해보험 출시 발표
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2022년 11월 25일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
CNIPA의 지도와
중국인민재산보험의
추진에 따라 중국
최초의 직접회로
배치설계 침해
손해보험이
우시에서
출시되었다고
발표함
중국인민재산보험
우시지사는 동 보험
가입자의 직접회로
배치설계에 대하여
최대 100만 위안(한화
약 1억 8천만 원)의
위험 보장을
제공함
직접회로
배치설계는
직접회로를
제조하는 데
사용되는 전자
부품의 기하학적
배열 및 연결에 대한
배치설계로
지식재산권의
중요한 범주임
관련 담당자에
따르면, 동 보험은
주로 기업이
직접회로
배치설계를
보호하는 데
발생하는 법적
비용, 조사 비용,
관련 침해로 인한
직접적인 경제 손실
등을 보장함
직접회로
배치설계 침해
손해보험의 출시는
중국 내 지식재산권
보험의 공백을
채우고 중국
직접회로 산업의
혁신적인 발전을
지원하며 관련
기업의 권리 보호에
대한 우려를
해결하는 유익한
방안임
CNIPA의 전폭적인 지원
아래,
중국인민재산보험은
국가 전략의 방향과
중점 산업의 수요를
긴밀히 연결하고
지식재산권 보험
상품을 적극적으로
탐색 및 혁신하여
지식재산권 보험의
혜택을 점차
확대하고 있으며
누적 25,000개 이상의
기업에 약 1,000억
위안(한화 약 18조 원)
이상의 위험 보장을
제공함
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.