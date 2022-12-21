2022년 11월 30일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 데이터 지식재산권지역 시범 사업 개시를 위한 회의를 개최했다고 밝힘

2021년 중국 정부는 ‘지식재산권 강국 건설 강요(2021-2035)' 및 ‘14·5 국가 지식재산권 보호 및 활용 규획(2021-2025)'을 통해 데이터, 알고리즘 등 분야의 지식재산권 보호 제도 수립을 요구함

이에 2022년 4월 24일, CNIPA는 ‘2021년 중국 지식재산권 발전 현황 브리핑'에서 데이터 재산권 보호 업무를 중요 업무로 배치하고 관련 특별 전담팀을 구성하여 데이터 관련 부서, 전문가, 학자, 시장 주체 등과 함께 심도 있는 논의를 추진한다고 밝힘

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.