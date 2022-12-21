China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 데이터 지식재산권 지역 시범 사업 시작
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
2022년 11월 30일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
데이터
지식재산권지역
시범 사업 개시를
위한 회의를
개최했다고 밝힘
2021년 중국 정부는
‘지식재산권 강국
건설 강요(2021-2035)' 및
‘14·5 국가
지식재산권 보호 및
활용 규획(2021-2025)'을
통해 데이터,
알고리즘 등 분야의
지식재산권 보호
제도 수립을
요구함
이에 2022년 4월 24일,
CNIPA는 ‘2021년 중국
지식재산권 발전
현황 브리핑'에서
데이터 재산권 보호
업무를 중요 업무로
배치하고 관련 특별
전담팀을 구성하여
데이터 관련 부서,
전문가, 학자, 시장
주체 등과 함께 심도
있는 논의를
추진한다고 밝힘
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Infringements And Their Types
S&A Law Offices
Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.